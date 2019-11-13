|
|
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Shaun Michael Moen, 34 years old, died unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Born to Kevin and Georgann Moen, in Newton, he lived in Sussex County most of his life before moving to East Stroudsburg, Pa.
Shaun was a graduate of Sussex County Vo-Tech in Sparta in 2004, studying culinary arts then earned his Emergency Medical Technician classification and worked as an EMT as well as volunteering for Wallkill Valley First Aid Squad and the Sussex First Aid Squad.
Shaun was a devoted Miami Dolphins, NASCAR and WWE fan, loved spending time with his family, was active with his church and always helping others.
Shaun is predeceased by his father, Kevin C. Moen (2007) and his paternal grandparents, and is the beloved husband of Nicole Moen, of East Stroudsburg, Pa.; devoted father of Gabriella Moen of Wantage, N.J., and Kevin Moen, of East Stroudsburg, Pa.; loving son of Georgann Moen, of Vernon, N.J.; dearly loved in-laws, Martin and Kathleen Colon, of East Stroudsburg, Pa.; dear brother of Elizabeth Weite, of Hamburg, N.J., and Samantha Gall, of Sussex, N.J.; cherished grandson of Georgann and Dale Meyer, of Wantage, N.J.; grandson-in-law of Kathleen Stutzner, of East Stroudsburg, Pa.; and is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family and many friends.
The family will receive their friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, N.J. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the funeral home. Interment to follow at North Hardyston Cemetery, Hardyston, N.J.
Memorial gifts towards the children or the , Inc., 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016, 1-800-622-9010 https://www.kidney.org/ would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 13, 2019