DOVER - Sheila Patricia Burr (Rost), 78, died after a long illness at Regency Grande Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Dover, on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Born to Michael and Marie Rost in Boonton, she was raised by John and Marie Rost. She had lived most of her life in Jefferson.
Sheila worked as a travel facilitator for Picatinny Arsenal in Rockaway Township, for 25 years before retiring. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother.
Sheila was predeceased by her husband, Joseph F. Burr (2018), and a sister, Marie Chowanec, and was the devoted mother of Michele Watson, of Franklin, and Jody F. Burr, of Oak Ridge; and the loving grandmother of Danielle and Lauren.
Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, Franklin. Cremation services by F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin, are private. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 14, 2019