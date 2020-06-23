Sherry Lynn LaBar
Wantage - Sherry Lynn LaBar, age 60, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at her residence. Born in Goshen, New York to the late Robert and Beverly Ann (LaForge) Van Gorden, Sherry had lived in the Sussex-Wantage area all of her life. She had been employed as a secretary for the minor Surgery Department at Newton Memorial Hospital and most recently retired from Tractor Supply. Sherry was a member of the Christian Faith Fellowship Church. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed photography, and loved her family and life. She is survived by her husband, James R. LaBar; her daughter, Jessie Lynn O'Neill and her husband Laurence of Allenwood, PA; her step-daughters, Amanda LaBar of Huguenot, New York and Ashley LaBar of Hopatcong; her brother, Roger Van Gorden and his wife Elaine of Endwell, New York; her sister, Cindy Klein of PA; and her grandchildren, Henry, Hunter, Chyanne, Riah, Monica and Xavier. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Thursday prior to the funeral service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Due to New Jersey government restrictions, a maximum of 50 attendees, wearing masks will be permitted into the funeral home building. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to help defray the funeral expenses. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.