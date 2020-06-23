Sherry Lynn LaBar
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sherry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherry Lynn LaBar
Wantage - Sherry Lynn LaBar, age 60, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at her residence. Born in Goshen, New York to the late Robert and Beverly Ann (LaForge) Van Gorden, Sherry had lived in the Sussex-Wantage area all of her life. She had been employed as a secretary for the minor Surgery Department at Newton Memorial Hospital and most recently retired from Tractor Supply. Sherry was a member of the Christian Faith Fellowship Church. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed photography, and loved her family and life. She is survived by her husband, James R. LaBar; her daughter, Jessie Lynn O'Neill and her husband Laurence of Allenwood, PA; her step-daughters, Amanda LaBar of Huguenot, New York and Ashley LaBar of Hopatcong; her brother, Roger Van Gorden and his wife Elaine of Endwell, New York; her sister, Cindy Klein of PA; and her grandchildren, Henry, Hunter, Chyanne, Riah, Monica and Xavier. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Thursday prior to the funeral service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Due to New Jersey government restrictions, a maximum of 50 attendees, wearing masks will be permitted into the funeral home building. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to help defray the funeral expenses. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Pinkel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Pinkel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-3272
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved