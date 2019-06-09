Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Harmony Hill United Methodist Church
919 Fairview Lake Road
Stillwater, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley A. Nelson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley A. Nelson Obituary
GREAT BEND BOROUGH, Pa. -- Shirley A. Nelson, 82, of Great Bend Borough, Pa., died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Homestead Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Frankford.

Born in Port Murray, N.J., Shirley lived in Stillwater, N.J., for more than 35 years before moving to Great Bend Borough 23 years ago. She was a secretary for Securitas in Cedar Knolls, N.J., for more than 10 years before her retirement and had previously worked at Newton Memorial Hospital for 19 years. Shirley was a member of Harmony Hill United Methodist Church.

The daughter of the late Howard and Bertha Sheffler, Shirley is survived by her husband, Edwin A. Nelson; three stepchildren, Mark E. Nelson and wife, Darleen, of Andover Township, N.J., Luke E. Nelson and wife, Kendra, of Beaver Creek, Ohio, Mary Beth Fisk and husband, Byran, of Andover Borough, N.J.; and five grandchildren, David, Katie, Carter and Cora Nelson and Matthew Fisk.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Harmony Hill United Methodist Church, 919 Fairview Lake Road, Stillwater, N.J.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton, N.J.

Memorial donations may be made to Harmony Hill United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 115, Stillwater, NJ 07875. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now