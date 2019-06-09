GREAT BEND BOROUGH, Pa. -- Shirley A. Nelson, 82, of Great Bend Borough, Pa., died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Homestead Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Frankford. Born in Port Murray, N.J., Shirley lived in Stillwater, N.J., for more than 35 years before moving to Great Bend Borough 23 years ago. She was a secretary for Securitas in Cedar Knolls, N.J., for more than 10 years before her retirement and had previously worked at Newton Memorial Hospital for 19 years. Shirley was a member of Harmony Hill United Methodist Church. The daughter of the late Howard and Bertha Sheffler, Shirley is survived by her husband, Edwin A. Nelson; three stepchildren, Mark E. Nelson and wife, Darleen, of Andover Township, N.J., Luke E. Nelson and wife, Kendra, of Beaver Creek, Ohio, Mary Beth Fisk and husband, Byran, of Andover Borough, N.J.; and five grandchildren, David, Katie, Carter and Cora Nelson and Matthew Fisk. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Harmony Hill United Methodist Church, 919 Fairview Lake Road, Stillwater, N.J. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton, N.J. Memorial donations may be made to Harmony Hill United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 115, Stillwater, NJ 07875. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 9, 2019