1/1
Shirley (Byrnes) DiRupo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley DiRupo (nee Byrnes)
Franklin - Shirley DiRupo (nee Byrnes), 74, passed away on Sunday, July 12 at Anchor Care Nursing Home in Hazlet, NJ. Shirley was born on August 29, 1945 in Paterson, NJ and resided in Sussex County for most of her life.
Shirley worked as a secretary at Picatinny Arsenal until her retirement in 1991. Her hobbies included traveling, playing the guitar, and writing poetry. She was kind, loving, and selfless. Her greatest joy in life was being with her family. Predeceased by her husband Dario, she is survived by her son David Roe, his wife Danielle, and her grandchildren, Blake and Chelsea.
The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 2-5 PM. Service to follow at 5 PM. Cremation is private. Burial of cremains to follow at a later date at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Hardyston Twp., NJ. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The New Jersey Herald and njherald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved