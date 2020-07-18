Shirley DiRupo (nee Byrnes)
Franklin - Shirley DiRupo (nee Byrnes), 74, passed away on Sunday, July 12 at Anchor Care Nursing Home in Hazlet, NJ. Shirley was born on August 29, 1945 in Paterson, NJ and resided in Sussex County for most of her life.
Shirley worked as a secretary at Picatinny Arsenal until her retirement in 1991. Her hobbies included traveling, playing the guitar, and writing poetry. She was kind, loving, and selfless. Her greatest joy in life was being with her family. Predeceased by her husband Dario, she is survived by her son David Roe, his wife Danielle, and her grandchildren, Blake and Chelsea.
The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 2-5 PM. Service to follow at 5 PM. Cremation is private. Burial of cremains to follow at a later date at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Hardyston Twp., NJ. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com