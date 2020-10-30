Shirley Grace Bruton Henry
Dameron, MD - Shirley Bruton Henry, 85, of Dameron, Maryland, peacefully went home to be with the Lord at the home of her son, David Bruton, with her family by her side on Thursday, October 15, 2020.
Born in Franklin, Shirley lived in Lafayette and graduated from Newton High School in 1952. She later moved to the Lake Lenape section of Andover Township, where she lived for 57 years. Shirley worked for the Newton Board of Education as a bookkeeper for 18 years, followed by Selective Insurance Company of America as a documentation analyst for 16 years, retiring in 1998.
Shirley and her late husband, Frank Henry enjoyed traveling together. She also enjoyed reading and music. Shirley was a volunteer organist for the Andover United Methodist Church for over 45 years. Shirley was also a member of the Sussex County Oratorio Society.
The daughter of the late Lewis Price and Myrtle (nee Pullis) Price, Shirley was predeceased by her first husband, Frederick Bruton, to whom she was married for 19 years before his passing in 1981; her second husband, Frank Henry, to whom she was married for 33 years before his passing in 2018. She is also predeceased by her siblings, Irena Hackett, Anna MaGill, Ruth Mowad, Joseph Price and Carl Price.
She is survived by her son, David Bruton, and his wife, MaryAnn, of Dameron, Maryland; her stepdaughter, Kathleen Hogan, and her husband, Edward, of St. Cloud, Florida; her granddaughter, Dawn Bruton Hernandez, and her husband, Mario, of Orange Park, Florida; her grandson, David Bruton, II of Dameron, Maryland and his life partner, Brandon Bresciani; her great-granddaughters, Sofia Elizabeth Bruton Hernandez, Alejandra Marie Bruton Hernandez and Keira Dawn Bruton Hernandez; and her great-grandson, Mario Reuben Bruton Hernandez. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, followed by a 12 noon service, also at the funeral home. Interment will be held in North Hardyston Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Andover United Methodist Church, PO Box 368, Andover, NJ 07821. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com
