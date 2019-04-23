ROXBURY - Mrs. Shirley Grace (Kohler) Sebastian, 90, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at her home. She was born at home in Landing, grew up in Wharton and was a 1946 graduate of Wharton High School. She then lived in Franklin before moving to Ledgewood in 1954. She was the VP and secretary at Parkhurst Distributing Company in Ledgewood for 38 years before retiring in 1992. She was a long time member of St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church in Succasunna. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Charles Sebastian. She also leaves her daughters, Robin (and Luther) Hellyer, of Succasunna, and Nancy (and James) Smith, of Lumberton, N.C.; four grandchildren, Jesse (and Christine) Hellyer, Kaitlyn Helyer (and Colin), Brittany Smith, and Bryan (and Morgan) Smith; and three great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Cecelia and Jonathan Hellyer. She also leaves her beloved nieces, Brenda Wilson, Mary Grace Conklin and Bridgett Kliesh; and nephew, Brian Todd. She was predeceased by her sister and next-door neighbor, Mary Ellen Todd, who died last year. Friends may visit from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main St., Succasunna, 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com). The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at the funeral home with the interment to follow at the Flanders Hillside Cemetery. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 23, 2019