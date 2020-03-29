|
FRANKFORD - Shirley Heidrich Seo, 86, of Frankford Township, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Newton Medical Center.
Shirley was born and raised in Albany, N.Y., then moved to Irvington on the Hudson. She graduated from Syracuse University in 1955, earning a bachelor of science in microbiology. After graduating, Shirley worked as a research assistant at Norwich Laboratories and Cornell University for several years. She was a resident of Sussex County since 1982. Shirley left her career to devote her time to being a homemaker.
Shirley enjoyed knitting and was a former seamstress. She belonged to several quilting groups including Warwick Quilters Guild and Baleville Church Mice Quilters. Shirley was also an avid reader and loved to cook and bake. Most of all, she was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Shirley was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Clara (Grissel) Heidrich, and her beloved husband, John S. Seo, whom she married on Dec. 10, 1960. She is survived by her four sons, Mark Seo and wife, Amy, Eric Seo, Brian Seo, and Michael Seo and wife, Deborah; her grandchildren, Matthew, Brittany, Kristin, Bradley, Kyle, Anya and Christopher; and her great-grandchildren, Zachary and Kenna. She is also survived by her brothers, Arthur Heidrich and wife, Gene, and Ronald Heidrich and wife, Nancy; and her sister, Nancy Cline and husband, James.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Rescue Squad, PO Box 232, Branchville, NJ 07826 or to the Frankford Township Fire Dept., PO Box 419, Augusta, NJ 07822.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wood Funeral Home 16 Main Street, Branchville. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 29, 2020