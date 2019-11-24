|
SUSSEX- Sofia Grace Bifano was born on Aug. 26, 2019, and peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Morristown Medical Center.
Even though Sofia did not live long, she left behind a family that will dearly miss her. She leaves behind her devoted parents, Pauline E. Decker and Frank A. Bifano; her loving siblings, Kevin A. Bifano of Hamburg and Allison M. Bifano, Louiana May Stoll, Savanna Rose Stoll, Isabella Storm Boyer and Jersey Lynn Marie Boyer all of Sussex; her cherished grandparents, Rosalie Bifano of Frostproof, Fla. and Brenda Toth of Hamburg; and many dear aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private cremation services were held at the convenience of the family. Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex.
Friends may pay their respects to the family two hours prior to the service from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 24, 2019