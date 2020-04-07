|
BRANCHVILLE - Stanley Andrew Wysocki, age 76, of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Branchville, N.J., passed away peacefully April 4, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Nylen; his daughter, Erin Nylen-Wysocki; his brother, Raymond Wysocki; and his sister and brother-in-law, Marianne Wysocki and Ralph Totaro.
He is remembered for being uncommonly kind, charming, warm, and thoughtful. Stan was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., on July 8, 1943, to the late Florence and Zigmond Wysocki. He spent most of his youth in Middlesex, N.J. He was a graduate of Pratt Institute in New York City, where he received a bachelor of industrial design degree and a master of fine arts degree in sculpture. He went on to teach at Pratt Institute for over 35 years, focusing on the areas of aesthetics, creativity, symmetry, art and design processes, and the visual language of three-dimensional form.
In addition to teaching and design research, Stan was commissioned to create a large sculpture for North Valley Mall in Dallas, created a winning pitcher design for the Sterling Today Design competition, and contributed to the "Can Man Survive" exhibit at the American Museum of Natural History.
He touched everyone he met with kindness, generous spirit, and sense of humor. He spent many summers and weekends at a cottage on Culver Lake in New Jersey with his family. For Judy and Erin, he was the brilliant creator and builder of all our homes over the years, including an art studio and a handmade tree house that brought so much joy to Erin and her childhood friends. He loved to read (everything from Euclidean geometry to tomes on the American Revolution), birdwatch, go for long walks in the park, watch documentaries and sitcoms (especially Seinfeld and Everybody Loves Raymond), and spend time with his family.
Stan had a long battle with Lewy body dementia before passing away. A celebration of life will be held at a future date, which will be announced in the Culver Lake Normanoch News and to family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made in Stan's name to the Lewy Body Dementia Resource Center ( https://lewybodyresourcecenter.org/ ) to help the 1.4 million families across the country affected by this disease.
