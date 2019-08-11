|
|
STILLWATER - Stanley James Kozlowski Jr., 85, of Stillwater, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon, after a long illness with Alzheimer's disease.
Born and raised in Franklin to the late Stanley and Julianna Kozlowski, Stanley had been a resident of Stillwater since 1971. A graduate of Franklin High School, Class of 1952, he was a varsity letter recipient in both baseball and football and served as the football team captain.
After graduating high school, Stanley joined the U.S. Navy and attended basic training with Company 492 in Bainbridge, Md. After basic training, he graduated from the Hospital Corps School in Portsmouth, Va., and then the 4th Field Medical Training Battalion in Camp Pendleton, Calif. Upon completion of training, Stanley was assigned to a Marine Unit as a corpsman. During his naval career, he also served at the Naval Medical Center in Camp Lejeune, N.C., and was a
veteran of the Korean War.
Upon his return to civilian life, Stanley owned and operated SJK Autobody in Hamburg prior to working for the Jewel "T" Company. He spent 17 years as an autobody technician for Condit Motors in Newton and was a manager of Grecco Autobody in Denville for a short time. He then worked for Home Depot in Succasunna, Dover, and Newton until his retirement; Stanley was also the owner of Stan's Signs in Newton.
Stanley played semi-professional football with the Franklin Miners, was a member of the Franklin Volunteer Fire Department, and a life member of the Swartswood Volunteer Fire Department.
Stanley is survived by his wife of 57 years, Anna Mary (Biamonte), of Stillwater; his daughter, Tatia Stettner and husband, Daniel, of Parsippany; his son, Anthony Kozlowski and wife, Katie, of Frankford; two grandchildren; and his sister, Veronica Miller, of Franklin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at St. Joseph R.C. Church, 24 Halsted St., Newton. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, and from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860 or to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 11, 2019