Morgan Funeral Home
31 Main Street
Netcong, NJ 07857
(973) 347-0165
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Stanley Kurek Obituary
BYRAM -- Stanley Kurek, 94, of Byram, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.

Stanley served in the Army during World War II. He was employed by Bell Labs in Whippany as a machinist for many years prior to retiring. Post-retirement he enjoyed his times at Trailerama. He was a volunteer fireman for 52 years with Cranberry Lake (Byram Township) Fire Department.

Stanley is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Blanche; his daughter, Kathy; son, John; and three adoring grandchildren, Mark, Mackenzie and Jack, each of whom he enjoyed and loved greatly; as well, his faithful companion, Dingo.

Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at the Morgan Funeral Home, 31 Main St., Netcong. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Stanhope Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stanley's name to: Byram Township Fire Department, 225 Route 206, Andover, NJ 07821, or via www.gofundme.com/stanley-kurek-memorial-fund to benefit the fire department. For complete obit or to send a condolence message, visit: NetcongFuneral.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 17, 2019
