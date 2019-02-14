|
|
VENICE, Fla. - Stella F. Bozik, of Venice, Fla., formerly of Vernon, N.J., passed away peacefully Feb. 7, 2019, with her family at her side at the age of 94.
Stella was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Frances and Frank Slominski. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, especially her great-grandchildren. Prior to retirement, Stella worked as an administrative assistant for Vernon Township.
She is survived by her son, Larry (Joyce), of Venice, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Joanne, of Rockaway Township, N.J.; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Stella is predeceased by her husband, John, and her son, Robert.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to: Tidewell Hospice,Venice 210 Wexford Blvd., Venice, FL 34293.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 14, 2019