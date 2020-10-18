Stella Ostrochovsky
Vernon Twp. - Stella Ostrochovsky(nee Poterala), 102 years old, passed away peacefully at Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center on Friday, October 16, 2020. Born to Ladislaus and Justina Poterala in Paterson, NJ, she has lived in Vernon Twp., NJ for many years.
Stella was a dedicated homemaker and an accomplished seamstress. She had worked as a seamstress during the War for Barbizon in Paterson and then concentrated on her husband and family.
Stella is predeceased by her husband, Andrew Ostrochovsky and a daughter in law, Marianne Ostro and is the devoted mother of Andrew Ostro of Vernon Twp., NJ and Robert Ostrochovsky and his wife, Lyane of Braga, Portugal. Loving grandmother of Dana Ostro of Elmwood, Park, NJ, Andrew Ostro and his wife, Sara of Hamburg, NJ. Cherished great grandmother of Elijah Ostro.
Graveside services under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94(1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, NJ will be Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 12 Noon at Calvary Cemetery, Paterson, NJ. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com