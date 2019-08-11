Home

Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
Stephanie Elizabeth Murch


1980 - 2019
Stephanie Elizabeth Murch Obituary
FREDON - Stephanie Elizabeth Murch, 38, of Fredon, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at University Hospital in Newark following a long illness.
Born in Newton, Stephanie grew up in Fredon, then lived in Williamstown before moving back to Fredon in 2014. She was a 1999 graduate of Kittatinny Regional High School and graduated from Rutgers University, Livingston Campus, with a degree in communication and journalism. She was a preschool teacher in Gloucester County before the birth of her daughter, Lola. A great mother to her Lola, Stephanie loved being involved with all of Lola's activities. She was a true patriot who enjoyed country music, reading and the beach.
Stephanie is survived by her beloved daughter, Lola Bramble, of Fredon; her father and mother, Wayne and Pamela (Boehm) Murch, of Fredon; and her brother, Christopher W. Murch and husband, Christopher Peters, of Lake Hopatcong.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Interment will follow in Stillwater Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, from 5-8 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/medication-for-stephanies-new-liver. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 11, 2019
