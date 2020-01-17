The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
|
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-3272
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Stephanie L. Hicks
WANTAGE - Stephanie L. Hicks, age 31, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Newton Medical Center. Born in Clifton, Stephanie had lived in Sussex County most of her life. She had a love for animals and always found a way to care for them.
Stephanie is survived by her mother, Deborah J. Suter and her husband, Michael, of Wantage; her father, Joseph A. Hicks and his wife, Brenda, of Wantage; and her sister, Meaghan R. Hughes and her husband, Kevin, of Knowlton.
Friends may pay their respects to the family from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made in Stephanie's name to an animal sanctuary or rescue of one's choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 17, 2020
