GLENDALE, Ariz. - Stephen C. Schetting, age 63, of Glendale, Ariz., passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Stephen was an avid muscle car enthusiast and the very happy father of two girls and five grandchildren. Stephen was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and had retired from the Glendale school system.
Stephen is predeceased by his mother, Doris, and brother, Jeffery. Stephen is survived by his two daughters, Lisa and her husband, Leonard, of Buckeye, Ariz., and Jamie and her husband, Ty, of Tonopah, Ariz.; his father, William, of Hamburg; his brothers, Michael and his wife, Christine, of Hampton, Va., Gus and his wife, Mari, of Wantage, and Christopher, of Phoenix, Ariz.; and five grandchildren.
Cremation services are being arranged by the Neptune Society of Tempe, Ariz., and private family services in New Jersey are being arranged by the Pinkel Funeral Home of Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 17, 2019