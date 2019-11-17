The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-3272
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Schetting
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen C. Schetting

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen C. Schetting Obituary
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Stephen C. Schetting, age 63, of Glendale, Ariz., passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Stephen was an avid muscle car enthusiast and the very happy father of two girls and five grandchildren. Stephen was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and had retired from the Glendale school system.
Stephen is predeceased by his mother, Doris, and brother, Jeffery. Stephen is survived by his two daughters, Lisa and her husband, Leonard, of Buckeye, Ariz., and Jamie and her husband, Ty, of Tonopah, Ariz.; his father, William, of Hamburg; his brothers, Michael and his wife, Christine, of Hampton, Va., Gus and his wife, Mari, of Wantage, and Christopher, of Phoenix, Ariz.; and five grandchildren.
Cremation services are being arranged by the Neptune Society of Tempe, Ariz., and private family services in New Jersey are being arranged by the Pinkel Funeral Home of Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pinkel Funeral Home
Download Now