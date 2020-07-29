1/
Stephen Edsall
Stephen Edsall
Stephen Edsall, 72 of Lisle, passed away at home of natural causes on July 14, 2020. Stephen was born in Sussex, New Jersey on February 29, 1948. Stephen was predeceased by his father, Richard Edsall and his stepfather, Amasa Marks. Stephen is survived by his mother, Jeanne Spencer Edsall Marks; brother, Mark S. Edsall; stepbrothers, Peter A. and Todd G. Marks; aunt, Shirley Keast and family, uncle, Joe V. Spencer and family, and Earl Lybarger and family. Stephen was a self-employed carpenter and stone mason, who believed in people and accepted that life is full of challenges. In his spare time, Stephen created a collection of exotic self-made wire birds. Stephen will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Private burial services in Riverside Cemetery in Whitney Point have been entrusted to Charles Dietrich at Nichols Funeral Home 7323 119th Street, Whitney Point, New York 13862. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nicholsfuneral.com.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nichols Funeral Home
7323 119th Street
Whitney Point, NY 13862
607-692-3700
