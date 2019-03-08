GETTYSBURG, Pa. -- Stephen Kupich, 73, joined his family in heaven on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, after a short illness. He was born July 31, 1945, in Franklin, N.J. He was a lifelong resident there before moving to Gettysburg, Pa., 15 years ago. Stephen was the beloved and devoted son of John and Anna (Pecklich) Kupich. He was predeceased by them and his sisters, Mary A. Wronka and Stella K. Wronka, and infant brother, Ivan Kupich. Stephen was a 1963 graduate of Franklin High School. He was a Vietnam-Era veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Afterward, he served as a fireman at Picatinny Arsenal, N.J., and the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, N.Y. Upon obtaining a master's degree in public safety at William Paterson University, he became a safety specialist at Picatinny Arsenal. Due to his fire expertise, he was selected to perform several high-visibility investigations there. Upon retirement there, he received the U.S. Army's civilian commendation medal. Stephen had a lifelong love of sports cars. He enjoyed GTOs, Trans Ams and especially Corvettes. He belonged to several car clubs and won numerous awards and trophies for the cars he displayed. Stephen was the beloved uncle to Ann Marie Wronka, Christine Gawlak (Neil), Dr. John Wronka (Veronica) and Suzette Wronka (James Brennan). He was grand-uncle to Erin Scimeca (Fred), Bonnie Sybesma (Kyle), Megan O'Brien, Martin Gawlak, Katarina Gawlak and Neil Gawlak. He was great-uncle to Brooklynn Sybesma, Alondra Sybesma and Rhiannon Scimeca. There are no local church or funeral home services. Internment will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 11, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg, Pa. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 8, 2019