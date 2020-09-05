Stephen Lawrence DeAngelis
Swartswood - Stephen Lawrence DeAngelis, 72, of Swartswood, died Friday, September 4, 2020, at Newton Medical Center.
Born in Hackensack, Stephen was raised in East Rutherford and moved to Sussex County in 1977. He was the owner/operator of Steve's Auto Body in Swartswood for the past 48 years where he was an auto mechanic and did auto restoration. He won Best in Show for a 1932 Walter P. Chrysler Car at the 1991 Pebble Beach Concourse d'Elegance in California, which is the finale of Monterey Car Week and considered the most prestigious event of its kind. A member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church in Swartswood, Stephen was also a member of the Knights of Columbus #9920.
The son of the late Samuel and Nancy (nee Piro) DeAngelis, Stephen was also predeceased by his sister, Sandra DeAngelis. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Margaret DeAngelis of Swartswood; his daughters, Danielle DeAngelis of Swartswood and Maria (DeAngelis) Kajogo of Swartswood; his son, Stephen C. DeAngelis of Swartswood; his granddaughters, Mercedes DeAngelis-Hennings of Newton and Kinya Kajogo of Swartswood; and his grandson, Kierran DeAngelis of Swartswood. He is also survived by his sisters, Diana Witte and husband, Robert, Sr., of Vernon and Nancy Zielinski and husband, Charles, of Newark, Delaware; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church, 203 Newton-Swartswood Road in Swartswood, followed by interment in Stillwater Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 203 Newton-Swartswood Road, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com
.