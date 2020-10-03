Stephen M. Yurchak, Sr
Hardyston Twp. - Stephen M. Yurchak, Sr., 94 years old, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 2, 2020. Born to Louis and Mary Yurchak in Franklin, NJ, he has lived in Hardyston Twp for the last 67 years.
Stephen served with the United States Army during WWII and then worked as Plant Service Supervisor for Schering-Plough in Lafayette, NJ for many years retiring in 1996. Stephen was a founding member, active parishioner, Lector and Eucharistic minister for 30 years and a Trustee for 20 years of St. Jude the Apostle RC Church in Hamburg, NJ. Stephen owned and operated the Mountain Road Farm in Hardyston Twp., NJ for over 70 years and enjoyed gardening as well as being a dedicated caregiver for his children.
Stephen is predeceased by his wife, Anne M. Yurchak(2015), 3 children, Eileen(1973), Patricia(1999) and John(2012) and 4 brothers and sisters, Andrew, Peter, Joseph Yurchak and Irene Zipco. Stephen is the devoted father of Linda Op't Hof and her husband, Jan of Hardyston Twp., NJ and Stephen Yurchak, Jr. and his wife, Doris of Hardyston Twp., NJ. Loving grandfather of Andrew, Christine, Thomas, Justin and Joseph. Great grandfather of Orin and August. Cherished by many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 3-7 PM. Funeral from the funeral home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 9:30 AM with Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jude the Apostle RC Church, Hamburg, NJ at 10:30 AM. Interment to follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Hardyston Twp., NJ. Memorial gifts to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
, 25 East Spring Valley Avenue, Suite 210, Maywood, NJ 07607 would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com