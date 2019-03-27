ANDOVER BOROUGH - Stephen R. Powers Sr., 89, of Andover Borough, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the Compassionate Care Hospice at St. Clare's Dover Hospital following a long illness. Born and raised in Andover, he had been a lifelong resident.

Son of the late Samuel and Elizabeth (Masters) Powers, Stephen had proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Following the war, he worked as a base photographer for Picatinny Arsenal. Mr. Powers had a long career with JA Bar Silicone Corp. Andover, until his retirement in 2007.

An ardent baseball fan, he also enjoyed photography, gardening and his beloved pet dogs. Stephen's favorite pastime, however, was spending time with his family. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Powers was predeceased by his beloved wife, Nancy (Schick) Powers, in 2004, and a son, Dion P. Powers. He is survived by his sons, Stephen R. Jr., of Cresco, Pa., Randall E. Sr., of Milford, Pa., and Shawn Powers, of Andover Borough; and his daughters, Theresa M. Gage, of Byram, and Kelly A. Day, of Dingmans Ferry, Pa. Also surviving are his sister, Myrtle Ackerson, of Newton, as well as his 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, March 29, at the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Route 206), Newton. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials in Stephen's memory may be made to www.ASPCA.org. Online condolences may be offered through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 27, 2019