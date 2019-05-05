Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Episcopal Church of St. Luke and St. Mary
346 High St.
Hope, NJ
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Mountain View Cemetery
Rapid City, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen William "Steve" Cox

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stephen William "Steve" Cox Obituary
STILLWATER -- Stephen "Steve" William Cox, 69, of the Middleville section of Stillwater, found peace in the Lord early Saturday morning, April 6, 2019, after a long battle with a multi-faceted, non-Alzheimer's dementia, at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon.

Born in Terre Haute, Ind., Steve grew up in Rapid City, S.D., then lived in Chicago, Ill., and Brooklyn, N.Y., before moving to the Middleville section of Stillwater in 1986. He graduated from Rapid City High School and was also a graduate of St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn.

Steve and his wife, Kate, met in Chicago in 1981, then moved to Brooklyn, where he landed a job with the Commodities Research Bureau. They married in 1983. While at the CRB, Steve became intrigued by technical analysis (chart reading) and eventually founded his own market advisory service, Heaviside Economics. In 1986 they bought a house in Stillwater. He worked for Dow Jones Newswires in New York City, N.Y., an online affiliate of the Wall Street Journal, and was the first technical analyst employed by the company. He retired in 2013 after 20 years of service.

Steve's love of music included playing the clavichord, which his father had built for him, and he later learned to play the harmonica and the mandolin. Both Steve and Kate, who played the dulcimer, were involved with the Pocono Dulcimer Club. For 10 years, they hosted the club's annual "Joisey Jam" on their property. In his later years, Steve added photography to his interests, and two of his photographs won in a photo contest. He loved to travel and traveled twice by RV to his beloved South Dakota.

The son of the late Cyrus William Cox, Steve is survived by his wife, Kate Gordon; his mother, Frances Ann (Frye) Cox, of Rapid City, S.D.; two sisters, Cyann Cox Zoller, of Rapid City, S.D., and Francha Barker (Todd), of Stockton, Calif.; two nieces; two nephews; four great-nieces and -nephews; and his mother-in-law, Elizabeth K. Gordon, of Hackettstown.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at the Episcopal Church of St. Luke and St. Mary, 346 High St., Hope. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 17, at the Mountain View Cemetery in Rapid City, S.D. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton.

Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860, or Red Mill Museum Village, 56 Main St., Clinton, NJ 08809, or Episcopal Church of St. Luke and St. Mary, Box 292, Hope, NJ 07844. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now