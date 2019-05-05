STILLWATER -- Stephen "Steve" William Cox, 69, of the Middleville section of Stillwater, found peace in the Lord early Saturday morning, April 6, 2019, after a long battle with a multi-faceted, non-Alzheimer's dementia, at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon. Born in Terre Haute, Ind., Steve grew up in Rapid City, S.D., then lived in Chicago, Ill., and Brooklyn, N.Y., before moving to the Middleville section of Stillwater in 1986. He graduated from Rapid City High School and was also a graduate of St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn. Steve and his wife, Kate, met in Chicago in 1981, then moved to Brooklyn, where he landed a job with the Commodities Research Bureau. They married in 1983. While at the CRB, Steve became intrigued by technical analysis (chart reading) and eventually founded his own market advisory service, Heaviside Economics. In 1986 they bought a house in Stillwater. He worked for Dow Jones Newswires in New York City, N.Y., an online affiliate of the Wall Street Journal, and was the first technical analyst employed by the company. He retired in 2013 after 20 years of service. Steve's love of music included playing the clavichord, which his father had built for him, and he later learned to play the harmonica and the mandolin. Both Steve and Kate, who played the dulcimer, were involved with the Pocono Dulcimer Club. For 10 years, they hosted the club's annual "Joisey Jam" on their property. In his later years, Steve added photography to his interests, and two of his photographs won in a photo contest. He loved to travel and traveled twice by RV to his beloved South Dakota. The son of the late Cyrus William Cox, Steve is survived by his wife, Kate Gordon; his mother, Frances Ann (Frye) Cox, of Rapid City, S.D.; two sisters, Cyann Cox Zoller, of Rapid City, S.D., and Francha Barker (Todd), of Stockton, Calif.; two nieces; two nephews; four great-nieces and -nephews; and his mother-in-law, Elizabeth K. Gordon, of Hackettstown. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at the Episcopal Church of St. Luke and St. Mary, 346 High St., Hope. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 17, at the Mountain View Cemetery in Rapid City, S.D. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860, or Red Mill Museum Village, 56 Main St., Clinton, NJ 08809, or Episcopal Church of St. Luke and St. Mary, Box 292, Hope, NJ 07844. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 5, 2019