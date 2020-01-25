|
NEWTON - Steven A. Castimore, 58, of Newton, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Newton Medical Center.
Born in Newton, Steven was a lifelong resident of Newton. He was a graduate of Newton High School and proudly served in the United States Army from July 31, 1979 until Sept. 3, 1980. Steven was a mover for Budd Van Line in Somerset for over 40 years.
The son of the late Ernest and Eva (Miner) Castimore, Steven was also predeceased by three siblings, Sherry Kays, James Castimore and Ernest Castimore. He is survived by three children: Staci Castimore, of Newton, Danielle Castimore, of Sussex Borough, and Stephen Castimore; his three grandchildren: Skylynn Castimore, John VanGorden III, Rheign Cook, and expecting a fourth grandchild; his two siblings: Ruth Hill, of Florida, and Evans Castimore, of Newton; as well as his Budd Van Line family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 25, 2020