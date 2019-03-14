Home

Moritz Funeral Home
98 Route 303 South
Tappan, NY 10983
(845) 359-0890
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Celebration of Life
98 Route 303 South
Tappan, NY 10983
Steven D. Race Obituary
LAFAYETTE - Steven D. Race, loved and respected by countless friends and community members, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, near his home in Lafayette. An avid motorcycle enthusiast, community volunteer and family man, Steve will be remembered for his contagious smile, infectious laughter, and unique sense of humor (who knew?).
He is survived by his beloved wife, Donna; his children, Jessica and her husband, Christopher, Jordan, Katelyn and her husband, Andrew, Holliann and her husband, Robert, Shannon, George and Amelya; his grandchildren, Brayden and Kliona, as well as one grandchild on the way. He is also survived by his parents, Donald and Beverly Race; sister, Karen Cassidy; and many adoring aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his
brother, Donald Jr.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2-5 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Moritz Funeral Home (98 Route 303, Tappan, N.Y.).
In lieu of flowers, we request donations be made to Amelya Race's 529 College Funding account at Muriel Siebert & Company (Attn: Gus Langford, 800-545-7773,
ext. 3823).
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
