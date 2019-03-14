LAFAYETTE - Steven D. Race, loved and respected by countless friends and community members, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, near his home in Lafayette. An avid motorcycle enthusiast, community volunteer and family man, Steve will be remembered for his contagious smile, infectious laughter, and unique sense of humor (who knew?).

He is survived by his beloved wife, Donna; his children, Jessica and her husband, Christopher, Jordan, Katelyn and her husband, Andrew, Holliann and her husband, Robert, Shannon, George and Amelya; his grandchildren, Brayden and Kliona, as well as one grandchild on the way. He is also survived by his parents, Donald and Beverly Race; sister, Karen Cassidy; and many adoring aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his

brother, Donald Jr.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2-5 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Moritz Funeral Home (98 Route 303, Tappan, N.Y.).

In lieu of flowers, we request donations be made to Amelya Race's 529 College Funding account at Muriel Siebert & Company (Attn: Gus Langford, 800-545-7773,

ext. 3823). Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 14, 2019