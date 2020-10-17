1/1
Steven Henry Lukowski
Oak Ridge - Steven Henry Lukowski, 68 years old, passed away after a long 5 year battle with cancer at Morristown Medical Center on Monday, October 11, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born to Henry and Louise Lukowski in Passaic, NJ and has lived in Oak Ridge, NJ for many years.
Steven was a self employed carpenter for many years and will be remembered for his hard work ethic and was always there to help out others. Steven lived and worked as a carpenter for many years in Texas and built homes all over the country. He grew up spending summers in Cranberry Lake NJ and later in life loved to spend time with his brother and family on the lake in Maine.
Steven is predeceased by his sister, Geraldine Wynne(2018), and is survived by his brother, Paul Lukowski and his wife, Susan of Bridgton, ME. Uncle of Amanda Lukowski of Naples, FL, Brian Wynne of Orange, CT and Lauren Wynne of Reno, NV. Brother in law of Ed Wynne of Stockholm, NJ. And Step son Alex Morales of Oak Ridge, NJ.
Private cremations services under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
