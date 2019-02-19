Home

Steven P. Brody Obituary
HARDYSTON - Steven P. Brody, 53, passed away suddenly Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. Steven was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on April 27, 1965, to Steven C. and Patricia (Dwyer) Brody.
He was a resident of the Stockholm section of Hardyston. Steven was self-employed and owned and operated Brody Plumbing. He was an avid fisherman and die-hard Yankee fan.
Steven was predeceased by his brother, Brenden Brody. Steven is survived by his wife of 27 years, Donna (Taylor) Brody and is the devoted father of Erin and Tara Brody. He is the son of Patricia Brody, of Westfield, and Steven C. Brody, of Florida, and is survived by his sister, Sharon Daniel and her husband, Robert, of Westfield, and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends will be received 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin. The family will gather at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at the funeral home, for 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial service at Immaculate Conception R.C. Church. Cremation is private.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sacred Heart Athletics (women's track & field) https://weareshu.sacredheart.edu/project/13824. For directions and condolences see www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 19, 2019
