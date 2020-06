Steven P. Sherwood, Sr.Newton - Steven P. Sherwood, Sr., 66, of Newton died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Morristown Medical Center in Morristown.Steven was born and raised in Bronx, NY and was a long time resident of Sussex County. He worked as a mechanic for many years. Steven was an 8 year member of Newton Fire Department and Sussex County Fire Police; he was also a radio operator. Steven was a Cub Scout Den Leader and committee Chairman for Troop 85. His commitment to the Scouts was a key element in helping his sons become Eagle Scouts.Steven was predeceased by his parents, Dewitt and Betty Mae (Wilson) Sherwood; and his brother, Robert "Bob" Sherwood. He is survived by his wife, Beth Chapman Sherwood; his sons, Steven P. Sherwood, Jr. and Charles T. Sherwood; and his nephew, Timothy Sherwood.Visitation will be held from 4 to 7:30 pm on Thursday, July 2, 2020 the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton, NJ, with a Firemen's Service and a Celebration of Life to follow, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com