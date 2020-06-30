Steven P. Sherwood Sr.
Steven P. Sherwood, Sr.
Newton - Steven P. Sherwood, Sr., 66, of Newton died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Morristown Medical Center in Morristown.
Steven was born and raised in Bronx, NY and was a long time resident of Sussex County. He worked as a mechanic for many years. Steven was an 8 year member of Newton Fire Department and Sussex County Fire Police; he was also a radio operator. Steven was a Cub Scout Den Leader and committee Chairman for Troop 85. His commitment to the Scouts was a key element in helping his sons become Eagle Scouts.
Steven was predeceased by his parents, Dewitt and Betty Mae (Wilson) Sherwood; and his brother, Robert "Bob" Sherwood. He is survived by his wife, Beth Chapman Sherwood; his sons, Steven P. Sherwood, Jr. and Charles T. Sherwood; and his nephew, Timothy Sherwood.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7:30 pm on Thursday, July 2, 2020 the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton, NJ, with a Firemen's Service and a Celebration of Life to follow, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

