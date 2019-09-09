|
MILFORD, Pa. - Steven Richard Kilby, born Aug. 30, 1970, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Steven was the son of his deceased parents, James Andrew Kilby and Anne Marie Kilby. He is survived by his four brothers, Jim Kilby Jr., Chuck Kilby, David Kilby and his twin brother, Robert Kilby.
Steven was born hard of hearing with cerebral palsy and was a true inspiration to everybody who knew him. Steven was faced with such difficult obstacles in his life and he always continued to fight with the heart of a lion.
Steven was a Dallas Cowboys fan and held onto his conviction in a house full of New York Giants fans. Not an easy thing to do, but Steven's path was not an easy one. All of his four brothers took on their journeys with the knowledge that no matter how bad things got it was never as bad as what Steven had to endure day in and day out.
He loved playing sports and enjoyed board games and talking to pretty girls. In his teenage years he helped his mom out at the children's school in Vernon, N.J., every summer. Everyone loved Steve. He went to Midland Park High School where he participated on the soccer team. Following his brother David's footsteps he played the position of goalie. He loved those days.
When Steven was 16, he was hit by a car crossing the street by the A&P supermarket in Vernon. It began a journey of fighting back that lasted for many years. He was bedridden and under daily house care from nurses. They all loved Steve. After years of therapy he was able to fight his way out of that bed into a wheelchair, where he spent the rest of his life.
His brother Chuck looked after Steven in his later years. They went to the movies, ballgames, etc. Steven loved Chuck and his family. Steve lived in a house with 24-hour care in Milford, Pa. Steven loved his brothers and always enjoyed hearing from his twin brother, Robert. Robert always took the time to shower him with gifts and make sure his brother was being treated with the utmost care. They were born only minutes apart from each other. His brother David was so inspired by Steven he became the president of a cerebral palsy foundation called the Ability Center in Virginia.
Steven will always be remembered as a fighter. He took the cards he was dealt and played the game like a champion. He will be buried next to his mom and dad in the Glenwood graveyard. God waits for Steven. He will always be remembered and missed.
Relatives and friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, N.J. (GPS use 1 Vanderhoof Court). The family will gather at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the funeral home for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial service at St. Francis de Sales Church, 614 Route 517, Vernon, N.J.. Committal services will take place at the Glenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to www.abilitycenterva.org or any local cerebral palsy foundation would be appreciated. For directions and condolences, see www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 9, 2019