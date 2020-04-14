|
ANDOVER TOWNSHIP - Steven Roy Decker aka "the Doc" was born at Newton Hospital, Aug. 30, 1951. Steve went to Newton High School and Sussex County VoTech, graduating from Newton High School in 1970. Steve died April 10, 2020, in Andover Township. Steve was a classic car mechanic until 2016 when he was diagnosed with dementia.
Steve is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Logan, and grandchildren, Connor and Kylie; as well as his mother, Betty Decker; siblings; nieces, nephews and friends, including, Mary and Jeff Logan, the parents of his beloved son-in-law, Patrick Logan, who died in 2018. Steve is also predeceased by his brother, Robert Brian Decker.
Steve was a loyal, devoted dad who put his daughter above all else. His wild past may have given some people doubts about his ability as a parent, but he was a selfless dad who showed his daughter how a parent should truly be. He set a strong example and high standard for her regarding love, relationships and parenting. Steve always enjoyed a good laugh and an ice cold Heineken.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Father Johns Animal House, 50 Father Johns Lane, Lafayette, New Jersey 07848. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 14, 2020