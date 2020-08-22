1/
Stuart McGill
Livingston - Stuart McGill, 56, of Livingston, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020.
Stuart was born on June, 5 1964 in Red Bank, NJ to the late Charles and Martha (Weis) McGill, he lived in Westfield, NJ prior to relocating to Keystone, PA . Stuart spent most of his time in the group home in Newton, NJ before most recently residing in Livingston, NJ. He was a part of SCARC for many years and worked for SCARC Vocational Pathways.
Stuart is survived by his sister, Lori Swanson of Westfield, NJ; his brother, Jeff McGill; his two aunts, Carol Allebaugh and Suzanne Weaver; his nieces, Kylie McGill and Carlee Swanson; his nephews, Matthew McGill, Jonathan McGill and Erik Swanson; as well as many loving friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Stuart's memory to SCARC Foundation, Inc., 11 US Route 206, Suite 100, Augusta, NJ 07822.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
