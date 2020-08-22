Stuart McGill

Livingston - Stuart McGill, 56, of Livingston, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020.

Stuart was born on June, 5 1964 in Red Bank, NJ to the late Charles and Martha (Weis) McGill, he lived in Westfield, NJ prior to relocating to Keystone, PA . Stuart spent most of his time in the group home in Newton, NJ before most recently residing in Livingston, NJ. He was a part of SCARC for many years and worked for SCARC Vocational Pathways.

Stuart is survived by his sister, Lori Swanson of Westfield, NJ; his brother, Jeff McGill; his two aunts, Carol Allebaugh and Suzanne Weaver; his nieces, Kylie McGill and Carlee Swanson; his nephews, Matthew McGill, Jonathan McGill and Erik Swanson; as well as many loving friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Stuart's memory to SCARC Foundation, Inc., 11 US Route 206, Suite 100, Augusta, NJ 07822.



