Davis Funeral Home
89 Walnut Avenue
Roxbury, MA 02119
(617) 427-0828
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
The Cathedral Church of St. Paul
138 Tremont Street
Boston, MA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
The Cathedral Church of St. Paul
138 Tremont Street
Boston, MA
Susan A. Zamos Obituary
EAST BOSTON, Mass. - Susan A. Zamos, 58, of East Boston, Mass., passed away Dec. 10, 2019, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She spent her final days the same way she lived her life, surrounded by family and loving friends.
Susan is survived by her husband, Wilmar Jovany Garzon and her beloved Princesa; brother, David Zamos, his wife, Sharon, and nephews, Adam and Clay Zamos, all of Chalfont, Pa.; sister, Diane Zamos and her partner, Ellie Breitmaier, of Montpelier, Vt.; aunt, Joanne Zamos and cousin, Cindy Zamos Cooper and her husband, Allan Cooper, all of Newton, N.J. Susan is survived by an extended chosen family in the greater Boston area including the Cortes family.
Visiting with the family will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Davis Funeral Home, 89 Walnut Ave., Roxbury, Mass., and at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at The Cathedral Church of St. Paul, 138 Tremont Street, Boston, Mass. Funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the church. Interment is private.
Memorial donations in Susan's memory may be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 14 Cushing Ave., Dorchester, MA 02125. To post a sympathy message visit www.DavisofBoston.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 13, 2019
