Susan E. Gall
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan E. Gall
Lafayette - Susan E. Gall, age 74, passed away at Newton Medical Center on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Born in Passaic to the late Warren and Helen Kraft, Susan had lived in Garfield before moving to Sussex County five years ago. She had been employed by the Garfield Board of Education as a teacher assistant before her retirement. Susan loved her family and enjoyed spending her time with them. Her grandchildren brought her the greatest joy and were the most important part of her life. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Christine Gall; her brother, Warren Kraft; and her sister, Gladys Pilling. Susan is survived by her son, Michael Gall and his wife Dana of Lafayette; her brother, Thomas Kraft and his wife Maureen of Ponte Vedra, Florida; her grandchildren, Grace, Lincoln, and Jackson; her sister-in-law, Betty Kraft of Florida and her brother and sister-in-law, John and Audrey Gall of Hasbrouck Heights. She also has numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery, 1 Outwater Lane, Saddle Brook. Funeral services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-3272
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved