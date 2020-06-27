Susan E. Gall
Lafayette - Susan E. Gall, age 74, passed away at Newton Medical Center on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Born in Passaic to the late Warren and Helen Kraft, Susan had lived in Garfield before moving to Sussex County five years ago. She had been employed by the Garfield Board of Education as a teacher assistant before her retirement. Susan loved her family and enjoyed spending her time with them. Her grandchildren brought her the greatest joy and were the most important part of her life. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Christine Gall; her brother, Warren Kraft; and her sister, Gladys Pilling. Susan is survived by her son, Michael Gall and his wife Dana of Lafayette; her brother, Thomas Kraft and his wife Maureen of Ponte Vedra, Florida; her grandchildren, Grace, Lincoln, and Jackson; her sister-in-law, Betty Kraft of Florida and her brother and sister-in-law, John and Audrey Gall of Hasbrouck Heights. She also has numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery, 1 Outwater Lane, Saddle Brook. Funeral services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com
Lafayette - Susan E. Gall, age 74, passed away at Newton Medical Center on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Born in Passaic to the late Warren and Helen Kraft, Susan had lived in Garfield before moving to Sussex County five years ago. She had been employed by the Garfield Board of Education as a teacher assistant before her retirement. Susan loved her family and enjoyed spending her time with them. Her grandchildren brought her the greatest joy and were the most important part of her life. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Christine Gall; her brother, Warren Kraft; and her sister, Gladys Pilling. Susan is survived by her son, Michael Gall and his wife Dana of Lafayette; her brother, Thomas Kraft and his wife Maureen of Ponte Vedra, Florida; her grandchildren, Grace, Lincoln, and Jackson; her sister-in-law, Betty Kraft of Florida and her brother and sister-in-law, John and Audrey Gall of Hasbrouck Heights. She also has numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery, 1 Outwater Lane, Saddle Brook. Funeral services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.