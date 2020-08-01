Susan Linda Holden
Susan Linda Holden, known to most as Suzy, was born in October 8, 1946 in New Jersey to parents John and Bea White. She lived her early life in Oakland with her family of three sisters and a brother. In 1972, she and her husband Norman (Bud) moved to Lake Stockholm, NJ with their daughter Rachel. Lake life meant long term relationships, good times and raising an entire community of children. Later in her life Suzy pursued her dream of becoming a nurse by earning her nursing degree in 1992 at Sussex County Community College. Years in nursing led to more friendships that would last her a lifetime. She helped many families take care of their loved ones with the same care she placed on her own family. After retirement Suzy found another career as a swim instructor. This new chapter of teaching children to love the water as she did evolve into a new level of care for those she knew. The children she taught affectionately called her "Grandma Suzy". In 2005, Bud and Suzy added a home in Florida to which they would travel to often. Days there included hanging in their community pool, boating, events on and off the river, and lots of card games with friends. Beyond her careers Suzy, loved to travel to somewhere there was a beach for vacation. Suzy added friends to her list that cared about her in every stage of her life. Her abundant life ended too soon for those who knew and loved her. Losing a short battle to a very aggressive cancer on July 24, 2020, she spent her last days saying goodbye to the friends she had made over her lifetime. She is survived by her husband Norman (Bud), daughter Rachel, son-in-law Glen Bohmann, and granddaughter Kyra. Among other family who will miss her are her twin sisters Donna Albrecht and Diane Miller Davies, her in-laws and her numerous nieces and nephews. She will be sorely missed by the countless people who had the chance to call her friend. A "Celebration of Suzy's Life" is scheduled on August 8 in Lake Stockholm from 2 to 5 pm. In lieu of flowers or gifts for the family, it would mean the most to Suzy to have donations made in her name to St. Jude's (stjude.org
) as she tries to help others one last time.