SPARTA - Susan Marie Lucio, 68, of Sparta, passed away Jan. 17, 2020.
Susan was born in Newton and was a 1969 graduate of Sparta High School. She received her B.A. in social work from Trinity College in Burlington, Vt., and her M.B.A. from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison. Susan was the owner of Sparta Limousine since 1986 which was previously owned by her mother.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Michael Lucio; and was the devoted mother of Katlyn Salerna and her husband, Jose, and Michael Lucio Jr.; and grandmother of Jocelyn Salerna. Susan is also survived by her sisters, Mary Reinhardt and Jean Kidd; and brothers, John and Thomas Reinhardt.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. A funeral Mass will follow at noon at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 294 Sparta Ave, Sparta. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to: Sparta Volunteer Ambulance Squad, PO Box 246, Sparta, NJ 07871.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 23, 2020