VERNON - Susan (McCafferty) McGovern, 95, of Vernon, passed peacefully in her home Friday, July 12, 2019, surrounded by her family. A native of The Rosses, County Donegal, Ireland, she came to the United States in 1948, settling in Brooklyn, N.Y., then lived in Queens, N.Y., and New Milford before moving to Vernon 24 years ago.

Susan worked as a cafeteria worker for the New Milford Board of Education for 20 years before retiring. She was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church, the XYZ Club, the Vernon Leisure Club, the Red Hats and the St. Judes Senior Group. Susan loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved to play cards, read and do crossword puzzles. She will be dearly missed.

Beloved wife of the late Michael McGovern (1985), she was the devoted mother of Mary Anne Hartmann and her husband, Bill, of Franklin, Sue Biagini and her husband, Matt, of Vernon, Kathy Kelley and her husband, Chris, of Mt. Arlington, and Michelle Moser and her husband, Jeff, of White Lake, Mich.; and loving grandmother of Jessica Kruegel and her husband, Eric, Stephen Meyer and his wife, Lisa, Matthew Biagini and his wife, Samantha, Sean, Megan and Ryan Kelley, Andrew and Dylan Moser. Susan also has three great-grandchildren, Amanda and Danny Kruegel, and Stephen Meyer. Susan is also survived by two sisters in Ireland, a brother in England, and many nieces and nephews in Ireland, England and America. Susan is predeceased by four brothers.

The family will receive their friends from 4-8 p.m. today, at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon. Funeral from the funeral home at 9 a.m. Monday, July 15. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church, Vernon. Interment to follow at Hackensack Cemetery, Hackensack.

Memorial gifts to WFUV, Irish Contributions, Ceol Na Ngael, www.support.wfuv.org or 11th Hour Rescue, P.O. Box 218, Rockaway, NJ 07866 would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 14, 2019