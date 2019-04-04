COTTONWOOD, Ariz. -- On Wednesday, March 20, 2019, Susan Mickosawich-Williams, mother, daughter and sister, passed away suddenly in Cottonwood, Ariz. Susan was born in Virginia on Sept. 30, 1959, and raised in Sparta, N.J. After her graduation from Sparta High School in 1978, she moved to Tempe, Ariz., and worked in the banking industry. Susan's career took her to Venice Beach, Calif., where she resided for a few years before returning to Arizona. Throughout her travels, Susan cherished her memories of growing up in Sparta and often spoke of her experiences and endearing friendships. After the birth of her sons, Susan devoted her time to raising her children. She was the proud mother of two sons and was the loving grandmother to three grandchildren. She was an active member in her community and was known for her kindness and generous spirit. Susan will be forever remembered by her children, Frank Williams and Nicholas Williams, of Cottonwood, Ariz.; her parents, Michael and Sally Mickosawich, of Stroudsburg, Pa.; and by her brothers and sisters, Michael Mickosawich, of Hackettstown, N.J., Steven Mickosawich, of Sparta, Mo., Carol Simerson, of Stewarts Draft, Va., and Diane Litts, of East Stroudsburg, Pa. Susan will also be remembered by her nieces, nephews and dear friends. A celebration of life will be held at noon on Saturday, April 6, at Windmill Park, 9950 E. Cornville Road, Cornville, Ariz. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to a . Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 4, 2019