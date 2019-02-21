WANTAGE - Suzanne M. Rueck, 66, of Wantage, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at her home. She was born June 2, 1952, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of Andre L. and Joyce (Warren) Nobert.

She was active in her church, Christian Faith Fellowship in Hardyston, Sunrise House Ministry, Touch of Love Luncheon and Concerned Women of America (CWA). She enjoyed planting flowers and the outdoors; holiday gatherings and meals with her family; and volunteering for many church ministries, especially aiding young mothers recovering from the disease of addiction.

Suzanne is survived by her husband, Herbert; four daughters, Heather Trupia (husband, Paul), of Buda, Texas, Rachel Werner (husband, Joseph), of West Milford, Rebekah Whirledge (husband, Brian), of Goshen, Ind., and Suzanne J. Rueck, of Goshen, Ind.; five grandchildren: Kara Trupia, Samantha Trupia, Deanna Trupia, Joseph C. Werner

and George Whirledge;

great-granddaughter, Ella Treadwell; and sister, Diane Salerno (husband, Louis), of Palisades, N.Y.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the funeral home, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hank's Bridge to Recovery, PO Box 72, Augusta, NJ 07822. Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 21, 2019