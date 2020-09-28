1/
Suzanne Ruth Reuter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Suzanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suzanne Ruth Reuter
Shohola, PA - Suzanne Ruth Reuter, 73 of Shohola, PA passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at home. She was a retired secretary for Picatinny Arsenal, Wharton, NJ.
The daughter of the late Leonard and Mary (Beard) Beatty she was born March 21, 1947 in Newton, NJ.
Suzanne leaves behind her children: Paul Reuter, Darren Reuter, Tracey Ginn; grandchildren: Lauren, Emily, Thomas, Brian, Erin, Jake, Sydney and Elise.
Services will take place at Newton Cemetery, Newton, NJ on October 3, 2020 at 11 AM
Memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 110 West Catharine St., Milford, Pa 18337
Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stroyan Funeral Home
405 West Harford Street
Milford, PA 18337
(570) 296-6811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The New Jersey Herald and njherald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved