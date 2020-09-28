Suzanne Ruth Reuter
Shohola, PA - Suzanne Ruth Reuter, 73 of Shohola, PA passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at home. She was a retired secretary for Picatinny Arsenal, Wharton, NJ.
The daughter of the late Leonard and Mary (Beard) Beatty she was born March 21, 1947 in Newton, NJ.
Suzanne leaves behind her children: Paul Reuter, Darren Reuter, Tracey Ginn; grandchildren: Lauren, Emily, Thomas, Brian, Erin, Jake, Sydney and Elise.
Services will take place at Newton Cemetery, Newton, NJ on October 3, 2020 at 11 AM
Memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 110 West Catharine St., Milford, Pa 18337
Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com
).