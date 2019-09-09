Home

Stroyan Funeral Home
405 West Harford Street
Milford, PA 18337
(570) 296-6811
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stroyan Funeral Home
405 West Harford Street
Milford, PA 18337
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Stroyan Funeral Home
405 West Harford Street
Milford, PA 18337
Burial
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Delaware Cemetery
Dingmans Ferry, NJ
Sylvia D. Thiel


1932 - 2019
Sylvia D. Thiel Obituary
DINGMANS FERRY, Pa. - Sylvia D. Thiel, 87, of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at home. She was a retired bookkeeper and business owner.
The daughter of the late George and Lydia (Koehler) Mount, she was born Feb. 19, 1932 in Orange, N.J. She was married to the late William T. Thiel.
Survivors include two sons, William F. Thiel and his wife, Karen, of Dingmans Ferry, and Craig Thiel and his wife, Dale, of Naples, Fla.; daughter, Karen Sullivan and her husband, Mark, of Dingmans Ferry; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa., on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at 7 p.m. Burial will take place in Delaware Cemetery, Dingmans Ferry, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice (www.karenannquinlanhospice.org).
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 9, 2019
