OCALA, Fla. -- Tammy Ten Eyck passed away to our Lord on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Ocala, Fla., at the age of 56. Tammy grew up in Sparta and also lived in Newton for five years. She was a beautiful, loving person. She is survived by her mother, Linda Ulmer; stepfather, Edgar Minneker; and stepmother, Lucy Ten Eyck. She was predeceased by her brother, Troy Ten Eyck; and father, William Ten Eyck. A memorial will be held in Tammy's honor on May 18 at Saint Mary's Episcopal Church, 85 Conestoga Trail, Sparta. The service will begin at 11 a.m. Please join us to celebrate Tammy's life.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 5, 2019