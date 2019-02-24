STILLWATER -- Teresa Oakes, 65, of Stillwater, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon. Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Teresa grew up in Medford and moved to Stillwater 33 years ago. Her pride and joy was being a stay-at-home mother and raising her two children. Teresa was a former bank teller at the National Bank of Sussex County, now Lakeland Bank, in the Stillwater Branch. She was also a former substitute teacher for second through 12th grades for Stillwater School and Hampton schools, both Marian McKeown and Kittatinny Regional High School. She had previously worked in the family business, Fremar Industries, in Red Lion. Teresa was a volunteer court appointed special advocate of children for CASA and later worked in administration in the CASA office. A member of the Stillwater Presbyterian Church, Teresa was the former secretary for the Stillwater-Fredon Little League. The daughter of the late Frederick Short, Teresa is survived by her husband of 37 years, James Oakes; her son, Ryan Oakes, of North Brunswick; her daughter, Terry Wallace and husband, Dan, of New Milford; her mother, Mary (Mocarski) Short, of Medford; as well as her three siblings, Donna Abrams, of Shamong, Mary Karen Schumacher, of Marlton, and Rick Short, of Cherry Hill. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at Stillwater Presbyterian Church, 901 Main St., Stillwater. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Teresa Oakes may be made to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 (www.psp.org/PSP), or Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860 (www.karenannquinlanhospice.org). Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 24, 2019