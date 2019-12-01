|
VERNON - Teresa Rose Contento, 60, was received in heaven on Nov. 24, 2019. Teresa was born on Jan. 27, 1959, in Passaic.
Teresa was a LPN and worked for a private agency taking care of many patients. She was a senior claims representative for New Jersey Manufacturers Insurance Company for 19 years.
Teresa on her weekends worked at the Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Lakes and was also a sales representative for Arbonne International and My Pillow.
Teresa was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church and an avid fan of Bon Jovi and Billy Joel.
Teresa was predeceased by her parents, Alfred and Doris (Kovalcik) Marchese, a brother, John Alfred Marchese, and a niece, Shaina Danielle Cohen. Teresa was the loving and devoted mother of Noelle Teresa Contento; devoted sister of Mary Grace Petnel and her husband, Bruce, Eileen Noelle Cohen and her husband, Steven; cherished aunt of Christina Marie Behrins and her husband, Jonathan, Kerri Lynn Herrick and her husband, Aaron, and Michael Jacob Cohen; and her beloved cat, Gizmo.
Relatives and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Rt. 94, Vernon, (GPS use 1 Vanderhoof Court). The family will gather at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the funeral home, for an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial service at Our Lady of Fatima RC Church, Highland Lakes. Committal and interment services will be at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes.
In lieu of flowers, please make donation to www.histio.org. For directions and condolences see www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 1, 2019