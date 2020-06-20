Teresa (Terry) Saita
Lake Tranquility - Teresa (Terry) Saita, 76, of the Lake Tranquility, passed peacefully away at home Thursday, June 18, 2020 surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Jennet Orlowski. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, John Saita; her daughter, Judy Saita; her son, Michael Saita and wife, Ann; her beloved grandsons, Dan Saita, Anthony Perrucci and Nick Saita; her brother Michael Orlowski and wife, Michele; brother, Francis Orlowski and wife Joann; and a host of extended family, friends and neighbors.
Terry lived in Leonia before moving to Lake Tranquility. She graduated from nursing school and was a nurse for her entire career before her retiring from Sussex County Pediatric Associates. She had a passion for golf and crocheting. Terry was a member of Newton Country Club, the Allamuchy Green First Aid Squad and the American Red Cross.
The family would like to thank Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice for their wonderful care and support.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Allamuchy Green First Aid Squad: P.O. Box 25, Tranquility, NJ 07879.
Services are private and are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
Online condolences at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.