ANDOVER TOWNSHIP - Terry Lee Teague, 63, of Andover Township, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at her home following a brief illness. Born and raised in Dover, she resided in Andover most of her life. Daughter of the late John and Agnes (Smith) Bugan, Terry was a graduate of the Dover High School Class of 1974. An avid gardener, she also enjoyed sewing and cross-stitching. A loving and dedicated wife, sister, aunt and homemaker, Terry will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Mrs. Teague was predeceased by her brothers, Philip and Stephen Bugan, both in 2011. Survivors include her beloved husband of 44 years, Raymond (Ben) Teague; her brothers, Lance and Michael Bugan, of Mine Hill, and Jonathan and his wife, Betty Bugan, of Branchville; her sister, Agnes May Bugan, of Mine Hill; as well as her many nieces, nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Terry's memory may be made to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, www.karenannquinlanhospice.org. Private arrangements and online condolences through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 5, 2019