HARDWICK - Thekla Barbara Kus, long time resident of Hardwick, passed away May 6, 2020, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Born in Bavaria, Germany, Dec. 31, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Anna (Scheurer) Wilhelm.
Thekla came to the United States as a teenager. In 1957, she married Norbert Kus, also from Germany, and raised three children. Throughout her life, Thekla enjoyed reading, gardening and all types of needlework, but most of all she loved spending time with family.
Thekla is survived by son, Robert Kus (wife, Kim); and daughters, Sue Nelson (husband, Bill, deceased), Ann Socha (husband, John). Thekla was the proud grandmother of five grandchildren, Jason Nelson (wife, Nathalie), Jenny Capuano (husband, Robert), Erik Nelson, John Kus (wife, Stacy) and Jessica Kus; and great- grandmother to five.
Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, 23 Vreeland Road, Suite 105, Florham Park, NJ 07932.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Cochran Funeral Home, 905 High Street, Hackettstown. www.cochranfuneral.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 10, 2020