STILLWATER - Theodora L. Pansini, 90, of Stillwater, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Morris View Healthcare Center in Morris Plains.

Theodora was born and raised in Hudson County, and later moved to Paramus, then Lake Tranquility in Green, where she lived for 35 years prior to moving to Stillwater. Theodora worked as a private nurse before moving to Lake Tranquility where she was a homemaker and volunteer in the Tranquility Seventh-day Adventist Church. She loved cooking for big family gatherings, taking care of her grandchildren, and spending time with her sister, Ruth. She was a dedicated wife, mother and Christian woman.

Theodora was predeceased by her parents, Daniel and Lillian (Alosio) Nigre; her husband, Joseph Pansini; and her son, Roy Eaton. She is survived by her son, Charles "Russ" Eaton; her daughter, Ruth Ann Miller, and husband, Donald; three grandchildren, Jacen Miller, Stace Miller and Theodora Eaton; three great-grandchildren, Noelle, Nathaniel and Malachi; and her sister, Ruth Koenig, and husband, Warren.

A visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 17, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Tranquility Cemetery in Green.

Online condolences may be made at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 13, 2019