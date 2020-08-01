1/1
Theodore T. "Ted" Bennett
Wantage - Theodore T. "Ted" Bennett, age 69, passed away on Wednesday, July 22nd, 2020 at the Newton Medical Center.
Born in Franklin to the late John and Ruth (Ward) Bennett, Ted was a lifelong resident of Wantage. After serving in the US Air Force, Ted began his career with the United Telephone Co., recently retiring from Centurylink.
Ted was a family man. He loved his wife, children, and grandchildren with all his heart. In his earlier years, Ted was an avid fisherman, bow hunter, and enjoyed all things outdoors. He loved nothing more than watching his favorite sports teams: The Yankees, Giants, and Notre Dame.
Whether he was mowing his lawn, relaxing in his recliner asking "what's for supper?" or spending time with his loved ones, Ted always had a joke to crack and a smile to share.
Predeceased by his parents, Ted is survived by his loving wife, Annette (Kemble) Bennett; daughters Heather Zazzi and her husband Kyle of Denver, NC, Jennifer Bennett of Wantage, and Kristy Bennett of Branchville; grandchildren Griffin Bennett, Kira and Gracie Zazzi, and Evan and Carter Fetzer; brothers John and wife Teeny Bennett of FL, and David and Rossette Bennett of TN; sisters Judy Gates of AZ, and Cindy Burse of Sussex; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life for Ted will be held on his 70th birthday, Sunday, September 20th, 2020 at the family residence at 1PM. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, NJ 07461. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
