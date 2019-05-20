HAMBURG - Theodore "Ted" Vanderwerf, 79 years old, died after a short illness at Newton Medical Center on Friday, May 17, 2019. Born to Theodore and Elizabeth Vanderwerf in Franklin, he had been a lifelong resident of Hamburg.

Ted served with the United States Air Force, then worked as a foreman for the Sussex County Road Department from the Vernon Township garage for many years before retiring. Ted was a 50-plus-year and exempt member, as well as a former chief, of the Hamburg Fire Department. He was a member of the Sgt. Francis M. Glynn American Legion Post 132 of Franklin, and took great joy in golf and fishing. Ted was an avid New York Yankees and New York Jets fan.

Ted was the devoted father of Mark Vanderwerf, of Sussex, Michelle Carroll, of Bettendorf, Iowa, and Matthew White and his wife, Jennifer, of Bettendorf, Iowa; loving grandfather of Emily, Jacqueline, Madeline, Cooper and Chelsea; great-grandfather of Parker; dear brother of Rita Hendershot, of Blairstown, and Kenneth George Fuller, of Hamburg.

The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin, on Wednesday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to noon. Funeral service to commence at noon. Interment to follow at Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sparta.

Memorial gifts to the Hamburg Fire Department or the Sgt. Francis M. Glynn American Legion Post 132 would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 20, 2019