Home

POWERED BY

Services
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
12:00 PM
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Vanderwerf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore "Ted" Vanderwerf

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Theodore "Ted" Vanderwerf Obituary
HAMBURG - Theodore "Ted" Vanderwerf, 79 years old, died after a short illness at Newton Medical Center on Friday, May 17, 2019. Born to Theodore and Elizabeth Vanderwerf in Franklin, he had been a lifelong resident of Hamburg.
Ted served with the United States Air Force, then worked as a foreman for the Sussex County Road Department from the Vernon Township garage for many years before retiring. Ted was a 50-plus-year and exempt member, as well as a former chief, of the Hamburg Fire Department. He was a member of the Sgt. Francis M. Glynn American Legion Post 132 of Franklin, and took great joy in golf and fishing. Ted was an avid New York Yankees and New York Jets fan.
Ted was the devoted father of Mark Vanderwerf, of Sussex, Michelle Carroll, of Bettendorf, Iowa, and Matthew White and his wife, Jennifer, of Bettendorf, Iowa; loving grandfather of Emily, Jacqueline, Madeline, Cooper and Chelsea; great-grandfather of Parker; dear brother of Rita Hendershot, of Blairstown, and Kenneth George Fuller, of Hamburg.
The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin, on Wednesday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to noon. Funeral service to commence at noon. Interment to follow at Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sparta. 
Memorial gifts to the Hamburg Fire Department or the Sgt. Francis M. Glynn American Legion Post 132 would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now