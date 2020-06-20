Theresa A. Vander Ploeg
Newton - Theresa A. Vander Ploeg, 83, of Newton, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen, Harris Health Care Center, after a short illness.
Born in Ellenville, New York, Theresa lived in Allamuchy and Hampton Township before moving to Sandyston Township in 1989 and has been a resident of Newton since 2009. She was a homemaker. A member of Newton Covenant Reformed Church since 1962, Theresa was also a member of the Ladies School Circle, who were the primary fundraisers for Northwest Christian School.
Theresa was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and cherished friend to many. She will be known for her many kind deeds and her devotion to her Lord and Savior.
The daughter of the late John and Sadie (Roorda) De Vries, Theresa was also predeceased by her husband, Cornelius "Neil" Vander Ploeg, in 2004; her son, Ronald Vander Ploeg, in 2009; her daughter, Debra Foran, in 2019; and three siblings, Henry and Melvin De Vries and Eleanor Van De Weert. She is survived by three children, Sharon Williams and husband, Barry, of Hamburg, Cindy Keesler and husband, Warren, of Wantage, and Peter Vander Ploeg and wife, Sherry, of Franklin; nine grandchildren, Emily, Morgan, Brittany, Connor, Shannon, Alyssa, Cooper, Madison and Olivia; her sister, Anna Mae Van De Weert of Warwick, New York; and her son-in-law, Bryce Foran of Fredon.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Newton Covenant Reformed Church, 23 Thompson Street, Newton, and will also be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page. Interment will follow in Frankford Plains Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to Newton Covenant Reformed Church, 23 Thompson Street, Newton, New Jersey 07860 or Northwest Christian School, 92 Route 519, Newton, New Jersey 097860. Online condolences at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.